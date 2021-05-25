Slip into lean mode to raise the odds of startup success

The framework is about driving growth in uncertain times, such as now, when it is easy to freeze in the headlights of the realization that this covid downturn will be worse and longer-lasting than earlier estimated. One must recognize that with uncertain business ideas, one can’t know the result a priori. Instead, the goal is to learn as much as possible at as low a cost as possible, while always being ready to redirect activities as and when new information unfolds. Here, one invests resources that one can afford to lose for the generation of knowledge needed to commit more. It begins by specifying a performance outcome that would make growth efforts worthwhile. Define success upfront, as well as what-next guidelines after these goals are met. Thereafter, other discovery-driven tools are used to get closer and closer to that goal, containing risk and downside exposure until uncertainty is reduced to a point that one can confidently invest more to capture the targeted business.