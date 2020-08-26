Slum dwellers face the brunt of our pandemic situation

In comparison to livelihood situations, which are dire, covid-19-related deaths and infections have been contained successfully in slums of both cities, though the future risk cannot be ruled out. Just one covid-related death or illness was reported in all 20 Patna slums for the fortnight ending 7 August. Slums in Bengaluru reported many more cases during this fortnight than those in Patna, but these cases tended to be concentrated in particular locations. City-wide averages can be misleading: four of our 20 slums in Bengaluru account for more than 70% of all reported covid-related sicknesses in this fortnight. Just one slum accounts for two-thirds of all deaths in this period.