What's holding back small enterprises? And what can be done about India’s low-growth MSME sector

India employs a vast share of its workforce in enterprises that most economists would hesitate to call ‘firms.’ The Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) of 2025 counts 79.2 million unincorporated non-agricultural establishments in India. Yet this vast segment generates only 6.5% of national gross value added (GVA). A sector that large, contributing so little, is a story of structural entrapment more than entrepreneurship.