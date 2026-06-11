Small talk, big impact: do India Inc’s executives appreciate the value of casual conversation?

About a decade ago, when the telecom sector in India was in the chokehold of a battle between operators, the regulator and the government, I was tasked with travelling often to the capital to cover the industry.
For a couple of months, about every twice a week, I would visit a government office. Like other telecom reporters, I was hoping to get a scoop. I did get one, but among the things I am grateful for besides my own abilities and benevolent officers, I am indebted to a particular liftman who was responsible for opening the doors of the small lift that carried ministers and top corporate bosses of the telecom sector.
He knew exactly which CEO would come at what time, since company folks would ask him to be ready to open the doors with a snap. The lift barely held three people, but during that time, it was the only way up for CXOs of any importance when they visited ministers or senior government officials.