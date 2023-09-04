Smallcaps are Spiking. What’s Your Plan?3 min read 04 Sep 2023, 12:15 PM IST
- Fundamentally solid smallcap stocks that are still attractively priced are the ones to own. The other kind are the ones to avoid
When a very credible fund manager comes on CNBC and says…
“…in the near term our view is that one needs to be a little cautious on this mid and small cap space after the run up which we have seen".
And then this same fund manager goes on to give three incontrovertible data points to underscore his point.
What do you think happens?
The small caps and midcaps rally even harder.
Between the day this fund manager made this statement, and at the time of writing this (1st September), this is what transpired in the stock markets:
Eat that, you fund manager!
Now note, this fund manager is not the only one who is starting to sound a note of caution.
There are others too.
Some have even stopped accepting lumpsum investments in their small/midcap mutual fund schemes.
Charlie Munger says “Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome."
If you believe this, then you must believe the converse as well.
When reasonable people act in a way that disincentivises them, you need to take note as well!
And these fund managers are doing exactly that. Yet, the retail investor is not sitting up and taking note.
This is not happening for the first time. It’s happened before as well.
And often (but not always) it ends up badly. For the retail investor.
Given this context, here are some broad principles to think through this situation.
First, the right asset allocation is paramount. You need to have worked this out by now. A well-structured asset allocation plan should span asset classes; and, within equities, it should suggest a broad allocation between largecaps, midcaps and smallcaps.
If you have this in place, then what you need to do with your holdings should be easier to decide. So, for instance, if you should have only 10% of your stock holdings in smallcaps, but the number is hitting 50%, well, you know what to do.
If you should be 10% in smallcaps, but are at 0%, then you want to be extremely choosy about what you buy now. Perhaps you can hold on to cash for a better entry point (more on this later).
The importance of having right asset allocation plan for you cannot be overstated.
Second, not all smallcaps are alike. You need to be able to differentiate between them both from a fundamental, and valuation perspective. Fundamentally solid smallcap stocks that are still attractively priced are the ones to own. The other kind are the ones to avoid; and in case you own then, revisit your decision of owning them. The sentiment in the market has no role to play here.
Don’t wait for the fundamentally weak racy smallcap stocks to make you a fortune before you exit. By the time you decide to get rid of them, it may be too late!
Third, there are more ways to make money than just smallcaps. Whenever something is rallying, in this case smallcaps, it appears that this is the only opportunity in town. And as a result, even more money starts to rush in. Your classic FOMO situation.
We are witnessing this moment right now. It’s all about stocks of tiny companies. Several large cap stocks, which have decades of proven performance behind them, are being ignored. After all, large companies cannot move as fast as the small ones. So, no excitement there. But as I showed in a post recently, this notion may not be entirely true.
So, don’t get carried away with smallcaps. There are more ways to play the long-term investment opportunity that Indian stocks offer.
Fourth, sometimes cash is king. And who knows this could be one such situation. Read what Solidarity Investment Managers said this week in their note to investors –
"This explains why we have returned uninvested capital to partners in our “Emerging Leader" scheme and continue to hold significant un-invested cash in “Prudence" for accounts opened earlier this year. "
There are few such fund managers who are willing to take the contrarian route. Time will tell whether they got the call right.
Having said that it makes sense to build up a cash position as broader markets start to rally hard. While one cannot say when, it’s likely sooner or later the markets will correct. You could then get an opportunity to put this money to work. Effectively you would have recycled your “poor quality-highly valued" stocks back into “high quality–better value" stocks. Such a strategy generally works out well over the long term, minus all the near-term excitement and shocks.
Happy investing!
Rahul Goel is the former CEO of Equitymaster. You can tweet him @rahulgoel477.
You should always consult your personal investment advisor/wealth manager before making any decisions.