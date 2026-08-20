Smaller jet planes can raise IndiGo's capacity for new routes—but it could prove costly

Also, there are short-haul international routes—say, from Chennai or Coimbatore to Colombo or from Kolkata to Dhaka or other cities in Bangladesh— that may require smaller planes. At the moment, IndiGo is using turboprop aircraft made by Avions de Transport Régional (ATR) to meet these short-haul requirements, but these have been in service for a while and so it might make sense for the carrier to get a new variety of aircraft.