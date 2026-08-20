Smaller jet planes can raise IndiGo's capacity for new routes—but it could prove costly

Delhi-based low-cost airline IndiGo is reportedly examining a multibillion dollar purchase of aircraft from Brazilian manufacturer Embraer. While neither IndiGo nor Embraer has commented on this, there are various reasons why this new project might or might not work for the Indian airline.
IndiGo has already ordered single- aisle A320s and twin-aisle wide-body A350 aircraft from Europe’s Airbus, with the latter (meant for long-haul flights) expected to start arriving next year. This will help IndiGo expand its network to far-away markets, as it would be able to run non-stop flights from India to destinations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.