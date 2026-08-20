Smaller jet planes can raise IndiGo's capacity for new routes—but it could prove costly

Delhi-based low-cost airline IndiGo is reportedly examining a multibillion dollar purchase of aircraft from Brazilian manufacturer Embraer. While neither IndiGo nor Embraer has commented on this, there are various reasons why this new project might or might not work for the Indian airline.
Delhi-based low-cost airline IndiGo is reportedly examining a multibillion dollar purchase of aircraft from Brazilian manufacturer Embraer. While neither IndiGo nor Embraer has commented on this, there are various reasons why this new project might or might not work for the Indian airline.
IndiGo has already ordered single- aisle A320s and twin-aisle wide-body A350 aircraft from Europe’s Airbus, with the latter (meant for long-haul flights) expected to start arriving next year. This will help IndiGo expand its network to far-away markets, as it would be able to run non-stop flights from India to destinations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
IndiGo has already ordered single- aisle A320s and twin-aisle wide-body A350 aircraft from Europe’s Airbus, with the latter (meant for long-haul flights) expected to start arriving next year. This will help IndiGo expand its network to far-away markets, as it would be able to run non-stop flights from India to destinations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Currently, IndiGo does not fly to these countries. For short-haul routes within India and for flights to Gulf and Southeast Asian cities, the air carrier already has a fleet of narrow-body aircraft. New A320s will add to that fleet and are expected to stream in over the next few years.
That leaves regional routes within India to address. That is, routes under the government’s Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) programme, which is a regional airport development and connectivity scheme that aims to create new air-links and make flying easier and more affordable for the common man.
Also, there are short-haul international routes—say, from Chennai or Coimbatore to Colombo or from Kolkata to Dhaka or other cities in Bangladesh— that may require smaller planes. At the moment, IndiGo is using turboprop aircraft made by Avions de Transport Régional (ATR) to meet these short-haul requirements, but these have been in service for a while and so it might make sense for the carrier to get a new variety of aircraft.
Would Embraer’s jet planes, which are smaller than A320s, fit the bill?
If IndiGo is able to develop these short-haul routes and generate enough passenger business, it could move from Embraer to A320 aircraft for these routes. Smaller carriers such as Fly 91 have a disadvantage—since they only have small aircraft, if they develop a new market, they cannot scale up, while big players like Air India, Akasa, SpiceJet and IndiGo could take over these routes with bigger planes, so long as landing strips aren’t a constraint.
But there’s another aspect to this. A decision by IndiGo on Embraer could have implications for the ‘Make in India’ programme. Embraer signed a memorandum of understanding with Adani Defence and Aerospace in January to build a regional transport aircraft ecosystem and establish India’s first final assembly line for commercial regional jets.
Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto told Indian media that it needs a minimum order of 200 aircraft from Indian carriers to start a production line in India. If IndiGo were to order its aircraft, it would presumably place a large order.
The Indian carrier created history when it signed an order for 100 Airbus aircraft before it started operations in 2006. Till then, neither Boeing nor Airbus had accepted such a large order from a startup airline. Since then, IndiGo has signed multiple orders for over 100 aircraft with Airbus.
Meanwhile, India has seen a rise in its number of billionaires and high networth individuals. According to data placed in Parliament recently, there were 576 taxpayers with an annual income of over ₹100 crore in 2024-25.
This has led to an increase in demand for private jets and Embraer could look at offering the country’s rich fractional ownership deals. This is a legal arrangement under which several people or companies buy time-shares for the use of private aircraft.
IndiGo’s best bet is another story, though. It is widely believed that Rakesh Gangwal, an IndiGo co-founder who has since exited the company, was the airline’s aircraft purchase expert.
Airbus executives had earlier told this writer that they accepted such a big order from a startup airline because of Gangwal’s backing of IndiGo. “You do not say ‘no’ to a person who has ordered a few thousand aircraft from Boeing and Airbus in his various innings in many US airlines,” one of them remarked.
Opting for a wider variety of aircraft will inevitably increase operating costs. IndiGo currently has a fleet of only Airbus and ATR aircraft. ATR is a 50-50 joint venture between Airbus and the Italian aerospace company Leonardo.
But if IndiGo acquires another variety of aircraft for its fleet, its cost of spares, engineers and pilots would begin to rise. For IndiGo, a listed company, this could spell a financial setback if not considered cautiously.