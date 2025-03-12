Smarter incentives would help India adapt to climate change

The diabolical air in Delhi, though mostly unrelated to climate change, might encourage greener policies. So might geopolitics. On December 25th China confirmed plans to build the world’s biggest dam, high up in the Tibetan Himalayas. Such a dam would let a giant, prickly neighbour, with which India has come to blows, constrict the flow of the mighty Brahmaputra river. The threat should not be overstated: most of the rain that feeds the Brahmaputra falls on the Indian side of the border. But if the shock jolts India’s government into taking climate adaptation more seriously, it might yet prove to be a well-disguised blessing.