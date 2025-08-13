Algorithms of the mind: Let’s protect the young from technology overuse
V. Anantha Nageswaran , Shruti Singh 6 min read 13 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
India needs policy intervention to contain the harmful cognitive consequences of excessive smartphone and GenAI use. Lifting India’s growth potential isn’t only about capital formation, education, skilling and tech innovation, it’s also about averting the harms of technology.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Smartphones have become an extended part of us. They are so integrated into our daily life that imagining a day without them gives withdrawal symptoms to many. They almost navigate our lives. With developments in artificial intelligence (AI), our dependence on phones has gone beyond simple reminders to complex tasks like ordering groceries, sending emails and preparing Excel presentations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story