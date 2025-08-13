Algorithms of the mind: Let’s protect the young from technology overuse

Have you ever felt the need to check your phone while reading a newspaper or working on a task? Perhaps to check a message, text a friend or scroll social media? This is the ‘brain drain’ effect, where the mere presence of your smartphone draws your cognitive resources away from tasks, reducing attention span and working memory, and making information retention harder. Experiments conducted in 2017 by McCombs School of Business in Texas, involving around 800 smartphone users, suggest that the mere presence of a smartphone diminishes cognitive capacity and impairs cognitive functioning, even when individuals believe they are entirely focused on the assigned task.