We are still a few weeks away from northern India’s ‘breathing bad’ season, when the capital reels from air pollution. So an ‘anti-smog tower’ installed at the heart of our capital, inaugurated earlier this week by Delhi’s chief minister, would seem both appropriate and timely, a combination that our public works rarely ever achieve. Set up in the bustling Shivaji Stadium area of Rajiv Chowk, it rises 24.2 metres above the ground and uses 5,000 filters to purify the air around, though it’s the 40 large fans at eye-level that give away the scale of its ambition. Its estimated capacity is 1,000 cubic metres of air per second. This may seem like a lot of whirring work. It is not. Given the vast outdoor setting, it will relieve our lungs only partially at best, and within a radius of just 1km. That too, at a cost of ₹20 crore, as cited, a sum that’s said to cover sunk costs, two years of electricity usage, and sundry expenses. Going by this, even if smog towers get cheaper as many more of them are ordered and inputs cheapen, cleaning up the city’s 1,484-sq-km sprawl would require a huge budget as well as extra power, the generation of which could end up emitting noxious gases elsewhere. If earlier experiments, such as a much smaller tower put up in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar last year, met any notable promise at all, it was as local curiosities. So, what explains this week’s buzz around the idea?

Some years ago, China made a minor show of a 7-metre high anti-smog tower erected in Beijing. Designed by Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde, it promised to use green energy to clean up 70% of the locality’s breathable particles that were 10 micrometres across or smaller (PM10 count) and half its bits a quarter of that size or tinier (PM2.5). What happened is unclear, but the concept was trashed by experts there for its lack of efficacy in a megacity, and China’s policy focus shifted to emission clamps and reforestation efforts, exemplified by its Great Green Wall. Across the Pacific, another city once choked by smog, Los Angeles, took similar measures and is now busy electrifying how its residents get around. Clearly, a network of giant air-purifiers dotting our urban-scape is not a solution for air pollution. Smog requires reduction at source. In India’s case, we need a broad action plan that includes a nudge at the level of farm stubble, the act of burning which could do with incentive modification.

It could be argued that any tool that reduces our PM2.5 and PM10 readings, which had hit ghastly peaks in our pre-covid festive seasons, is worthy of pursuit. It was India’s apex court, after all, that pushed for Delhi’s new anti-smog tower (and another in Anand Vihar). Yet, while the idea could attract the interest of upscale residential colonies, apartment blocks and realty developers, the case for spending public funds on it remains weak. Equitable coverage would be exorbitant. How well our latest tower performs will be under study over the next two years, with an on-site board displaying PM10 and PM2.5 data for onlookers to marvel at. It’s a popular spot. At the very least, it would signal some government activity to help us breathe safely, an assurance that could offer the false comfort of air control. Public policy, though, is supposed to solve problems at scale. And for everybody. We must move beyond this windmill-tilt to actual mitigation of the crisis upon us. Too often do we let symbols overshadow substance in public affairs.

