Stay open: Customs mustn’t let its green channel turn red
The task of catching ‘import carriers’ and other evaders of customs duty at airports shouldn’t add friction to the process of entering India. Refrain from policy overreach and revise rules that are relics of a closed economy.
As reported, the government is working on a strategy to take down an illicit but sophisticated network of ‘import carriers’ at Indian air and seaports—a gang of smugglers, i.e., masquerading as regular tourists. Of late, there have been many reports of duty-evasion cases. Among those that caught public attention, a Kannada actor was stopped at Bengaluru airport allegedly trying to smuggle in more than 14kg of gold in March.