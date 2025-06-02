Stay open: Customs mustn’t let its green channel turn red

As the green channel’s spirit of trust-based regulation is the current government’s stated approach, it would be odd if customs clearance were to get more cumbersome. But then, we have not entirely escaped our long history of protectionism. India’s 150% duty on Scotch whisky remains a globally cited example, though a free trade pact with the UK is expected to lower it. Other such agreements could ease other import barriers. If we agree in principle that imports are best eased for larger trade gains, then no policy tweaks should be made that will make it harder for common travellers to comply with our rules.