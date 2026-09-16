A sneaky attempt to save on childcare outlays could pit American parents against one another

Should the federal government give subsidies to stay-at-home parents? Absolutely. Should it also subsidize childcare for working parents? For sure. This shouldn’t be an either-or question, but the Trump administration’s new childcare subsidy plan makes it one.
Under the draft proposal, as previewed through a leak to the New York Times, stay-at-home parents in low-income households could get up to $9,000 a year to help supplant lost earnings. The money would come from the existing $12 billion fund in the Child Care and Development Block Grant Act. That law provides childcare subsidies to eligible working parents in households making below 85% of the state’s median income.