Snooping is not a good way to keep kids safe online

Second, tools made available that allow an intimate invasion of privacy are very likely to be misused. This is particularly concerning for children who face abuse from their own families. Further, one-third of women in India experience intimate partner violence, according to National Family Health Survey-5. Abusive partners can also use such tools to monitor and exert complete control over their victims. Identity verification, often proposed as a solution to this, is far from foolproof, given low digital literacy among women. In the gender context, another unintended impact of such tools would be parents exerting more control over the activities of adolescent girls than boys, a phenomenon observed routinely in the offline world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent interview with Bill Gates, spoke about the power of technology in the hands of women. However, in a deeply patriarchal society, tools for control over the information ecosystem of girls would be out of sync with that vision. It could widen the gap between boys and girls with respect to information access, on top of an already-prevalent digital divide.