Snooty health goals serve as an escalator at India Inc
The greying of C-suite roles went into reverse as India Inc took a young turn with its digital pivot and this youth premium seems to have fanned a corporate health and fitness cult as well.
That fitness watch on the wrist, the sugar tracking patch slapped onto your arm, and a coterie of colleagues and competitors hooting each time that exercise goal-post is achieved. All these may indicate that you are now in the corporate health sorority, and that your career is on an uptick, set to ascend an escalator to higher levels. While projecting marathon medals, holding discussions on protein supplements and breakfast meetings in curated ‘stay fit cafes’ are all welcome for the health of Indian managers, India Inc also appears to be developing a snooty attitude against those who are not in this health race.