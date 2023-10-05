Snooty health goals serve as an escalator at India Inc

That fitness watch on the wrist, the sugar tracking patch slapped onto your arm, and a coterie of colleagues and competitors hooting each time that exercise goal-post is achieved. All these may indicate that you are now in the corporate health sorority, and that your career is on an uptick, set to ascend an escalator to higher levels. While projecting marathon medals, holding discussions on protein supplements and breakfast meetings in curated ‘stay fit cafes’ are all welcome for the health of Indian managers, India Inc also appears to be developing a snooty attitude against those who are not in this health race.

“This year, a select few headed out to London and then we headed for treks from there. Every year, we select a different place that requires training. We time ourselves and we want to keep the group small, so even if others want to join, we do not let them," a senior partner at a search firm told me. Networking over golf was restricted to managing directors and CEOs until a few years ago. But, as the corporate world swung towards relative youth, often on account of a digital pivot, the greying of C-suite roles went into reverse and senior positions opened up to a younger lot. The youth premium seems to have fanned a corporate health and fitness cult as well. As a value proposition for important roles, it has the appearance of an invisible check-box.

Agreed that with fitness comes in agility and possibly alertness, which is the bedrock for decision making, but given the surge of treadmill collapses across India, get-fit enthusiasm in itself is not a wise measure of how long someone can work under high pressure without buckling, and people’s actual health is a private matter.

The fitness coteries that form at the workplace tend to be exclusive clubs, given the typical expenses borne. Personal trainers , supplements, memberships of top-bracket gyms and coaching classes could set one back by at least ₹20,000 a month. On top of that, close-knit groups often head out for big-ticket health retreats or costly treks.

If this is the investment needed for basic participation in the fitness race, then those who have educational loans to pay off, or other family-related financial burdens, find themselves at an instant disadvantage.

In Mumbai, membership of neighbourhood fitness groups can serve as tip pick-up points of corporate affairs, with stock markets often discussed at the gyms and swimming pools of fancy high-rise apartment blocks. Middle-order managers looking for ascent paths often choose to squeeze their pay-cheques to rent expensive flats just for access to another kind of ‘health talk.’ Health patches are not just a sign that one is careful about one’s health, but have transformed into a kind of calling card.

At another end, there are displays of aggression on squash and tennis courts, games that roll health into a competitive spirit seen as vital in the corporate world . The line between an active lifestyle choice and advertising an alpha personality for peers and superiors to note could, however, be a thin one.

Getting fitter in India’s big but cramped cities requires access to facilities and advice that only the well-off can afford. It also demands time, and women who have home chores are often at a particular disadvantage on this count. Those who must travel long distances to reach their offices, and also have other responsibilities, rarely get the time for dedicated health pursuits. For many, especially after the pandemic’s effects, going back home only to open a laptop and wrap up work is now common. The ones who have the luxury of time tend to live in closer proximity to their workplaces, work from home or have a retinue of household help. This again ensures that not all executives get an equal opportunity.

The practice of snobbery makes ample use of pretensions, and here too, catching up with a corporate somebody for a few games of tennis is often dressed up as a casual matter of chance, even if there is a well laid-out plan of using fitness as a ticket to membership of a power-exerting club in unofficial existence. A good game on a given day with a senior may even be as important as a good day at work.

And then there are diet distinctions, too. The younger lot fresh out of colleges and earning a living in big cities often do not have much choice but to wolf down the cheap and unhealthy meals, while corridor talk can move to costly food items and nutritionally balanced diets. There are online food delivery apps that promise the very best on this score, and various ways to track one’s food intake, but again, executives on tight household budgets can hardly afford to adopt these dietary plans, much less subscribe to high-end health-food services.

It is good to do what can be done to stay healthy, and it’s true that unhealthful pursuits or habits must be discouraged. But when pricey fitness regimes and diet plans take on the function of class markers for upward mobility within a corporate setting, then it goes against the ideal of an equal opportunity for all. Often, misguided fitness fans end up doing themselves a health disfavour. And a gadget worn on an arm is no barometer of anyone’s capabilities.

