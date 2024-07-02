So long as the music’s playing, investors must get up and dance
Summary
- What Citigroup’s Chuck Prince said more than a decade ago in the context of irrational exuberance is worth recalling as India’s stock market boom continues apace.
In September 2023, stock brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) issued a research note saying, “The steep increase in stock prices simply reflects the irrational exuberance of investors in the mid-cap and small-cap parts of the market." Also that “there is no meaningful change in the fundamentals of most companies; in fact, they have worsened in many cases."