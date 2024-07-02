So long as the music’s playing, investors must get up and dance

Promoters are the ultimate insiders. The kind of information access they have about their own companies, no one else does. And when so many of them sell at the same time, what it basically tells us is that they feel their share prices are overvalued, and that they don’t expect the future earnings of their companies to rise at a pace that justifies the rise in share prices, and so there is money to be taken off the table, and this is why they are selling. They may have reckoned they could buy back their holdings later, at a lower price.