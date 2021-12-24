For the past year, I have been reminded of a famous newspaper headline that stirred the consciousness of the nation. Similarly, no one has yet figured out who stalled news TV ratings in India and why. Was it because of some case of television rating point (TRP) adulteration in Mumbai, as some media reports said? But the case named one news channel along with two non-news channels. Then why did the suspension not apply to non-news channels?

Sample-size inadequacy could be an issue for Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) reports for certain genres. Some, like English special-interest channels, have even smaller samples than for news. Their ratings however, have not been stopped. So, we have a haunting question: Who stalled Indian news ratings and why?

One of the directors on the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) board, of which I am a member, reached out to me one day before the ratings were stopped. He sounded me off on a board decision to come out of BARC ratings. I objected, as I could foresee that such a move would lead to severe loss of credibility and revenue for the news genre. The damage was done a day later.

On the other hand, the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), which is the only government-recognized association (where I serve as a vice-president) of the kind, has been knocking all doors for the resumption of news ratings. All that the NBF heard back was, “It wasn’t me."

Despite the illogical suspension, an industry-appointed BARC technical committee apparently approved certain revisions and gave a go-ahead for ratings resumption in July this year. But even today, for the same unknown reasons, ratings remain stalled.

Fortunately, India’s information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry has intervened and the minister has assured us that ratings would re-begin soon. But then, who should take the responsibility of the irreparable loss of reputation and revenue for the entire news genre for the past one year? The absence of a viewership report continues to hurt the revenues of 400-odd news channels, most of which are free-to-air and therefore depend on advertising as a sole source of revenue.

There is no perfect system. BARC corrections are a continual process. Holding back the data of only one genre for more than a year, while that for other genres with an 88% revenue-share is being released by the same organization based on the same sample of homes, is unfair and discriminatory.

I am told malpractice is the main issue cited by news broadcasters that either supported or asked for the suspension of BARC ratings. I have a few suggestions that could make BARC data malpractice (if any)-proof.

First, the raw data collected programmatically by BARC should be parallelly stored in the safe custody of an independent body like the Indian Statistical Institute, or the like, outside BARC control. This means data collected from sample homes will get stored in two servers: one with BARC and another elsewhere. This will ensure that such raw data stays as it is, tamper-proof, for any future reference.

Second, all interference in data analysis, like eliminating any exception or aberration, should be done under a transparent and uniform standard operating procedure, and should be available for an audit review.

As an obvious solution, the sample homes should be audited and rotated periodically to ensure that they offer a fair representation of the country’s TV-watching population.

Sampling inadequacy can be addressed if minute-by-minute data is not collected for low-viewership genres. Why would news, for instance, need half hourly or even daily data?

We can’t manufacture news and ratings cannot influence news coverage. If that happens, it would be in the content creation domain, compromising journalistic judgement.

Advertisers don’t pay any premium for a chosen slot on a news channel, unlike the practice with general entertainment. On the contrary, for any change in the advertising rate of a news channel, advertisers typically consider 12-16-week average data while making decisions.

What the news genre needs is ratings data on a monthly rolling average, so that TRPs are used only as a tool to measure advertising potential and do not adulterate journalistic content. I heard the minister of I&B express the same views.

If the sample applies to the entire day—or why not even a week or month?—instead of going by half-hour collection, the inadequacy of its size could easily be dealt with.

If the sample is not a true representation of the universe (that is, all Indians), then the wide reach of TV programmes can alter the thought processes and construct of mass psychology in the wrong direction. We need to be fairly accurate with the process and ensure periodic verification by experts.

With a sample size of 44,000 households, India does well. However, if you consider India’s diversity, is that enough? Let’s leave that for another day.

The idea is not to argue against having more households in the sample. Banning ratings for the news genre, however, is detrimental to the very spirit of democracy.

Let those ratings be restored at the earliest to end this discrimination.

Barun Das is chief executive officer, TV9 Networks.

