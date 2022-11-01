So, what’s the big deal about the blue tick anyway?

Dating apps like Tinder also allow users to obtain a verified badge. Even there it’s not a vanity metric but a means for them to authenticate their online avatar. Given that several celebrities have left Twitter in the last few years and content creators continue to stay away from the platform to spare themselves the relentless trolling and abuse, it will be interesting to see how many of the 423,000 verified Twitter users will see value in paying for what was supposed to be a KYC equivalent for their social media accounts.