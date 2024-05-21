Soaring profits are no reason to go slow on banking reform
Summary
- India’s privatization of public sector banks has a long way to go. With IDBI Bank’s sell-off languishing, this policy needs a push. Regardless of profits, PSBs would serve the economy better under wide private ownership than under the government.
Banks in India reported record profits last fiscal year, public sector banks (PSBs) included, but a stellar bank performance is no reason to abandon reforms in this sector. Bank privatization, for instance, has evidently taken a back seat, with no major moves seen lately by way of the government diluting its ownership.