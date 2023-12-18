Social capital can help close a wide MSME gap

We can blame the British Raj for not creating financial institutions that were necessary for Indian industrialization. But it does not answer why Indians didn’t (or couldn’t) take the initiative to do so. Part of the reason why 19th century India failed to develop financial institutions, and why Indians bought up gold and land, was inadequate social capital arising from hyper-diversity. Capital stayed within caste-community groups, which zealously guarded their business interests and saw themselves in competition with each other. When there was more capital than they could invest within their own community, they put it into gold and land. Physically owning assets meant that you didn’t have to depend on governments for contract enforcement. The colonial regime, in any case, had little interest in creating trust and social capital in India.

