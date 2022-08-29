Social entrepreneurship could speed up our Amrit Kaal journey4 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 09:41 PM IST
It can foster innovative solutions to socioeconomic problems and help India achieve its 2047 goals
There is a saying, “You may live in an unknown small village, but if you have big ideas, the world will come and find you!" This is especially relevant in the context of India. Recently, we celebrated the grand 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with national festivities. However, nationalism is no one-day game; it must be continually driven, particularly by the youth of our country. While addressing the nation on the occasion of India@75, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India must become a developed nation before it marks the Centenary of Independence." In his address, the Prime Minister called upon the people to move forward with five pledges to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters by 2047—a theme that President Droupadi Murmu had also underscored in her speech on the eve of Independence Day. The five pledges or “Paanch Pran" for India@2047 are: achieving a developed India, removing any sign of servility, instilling pride in our heritage, fostering unity and fulfilling our duties. The transformation must take place better and faster. Social entrepreneurship and innovations have a high potential to achieve that far-sighted vision.