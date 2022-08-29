Social entrepreneurship could speed up our Amrit Kaal journey

During this new phase of Amrit Kaal, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhaan, i.e., Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer, Hail Science and Hail Innovation must drive our actions. While the PM Krishi Yojana has been given importance and the government is providing massive support to farmers through progressive policies, a participatory approach among citizens is key to unlocking the hidden potential of India. Agricultural social entrepreneurship holds enormous potential for fostering an enabling ecosystem for farmers. Value chain management, organic farming, agri-decision support systems, and input and product management are some of the prospects for development driven by agricultural social entrepreneurship in India. Currently, the major hurdles in the agriculture sector include a lack of appropriate understanding of social enterprise, cultural complexity and asymmetries vis-a-vis urban enterprises, among others. From developing plant-based ‘meat’ items to empowering farmers through technology, there is an opportunity to build an ecosystem in which social innovators can develop solutions to address the multifaceted challenges of our food and farming system. The idea should be to bring in champion products from champion farmers, and to eliminate farm hurdles of productivity, growth and sustainability. Farmers need to be better informed about affordable financial products, high-quality inputs and the adoption of technology. They also need to be equipped with improved market data and have better market links across the value chain.