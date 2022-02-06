Social justice opportunities are too unevenly spread across India

Against this backdrop, the introduction of OBC reservations in the 15% All India Quota needs further scrutiny to understand the state-level differences. If OBC candidates from different states are competing against one another, it may mean that an OBC from Tamil Nadu who is in the 97th percentile in that state would be competing against a 38th percentile OBC from West Bengal, i.e., an OBC from a state with far higher per capita income and HDI parameters would be competing with candidates in another state that is lower down the human development chart. Further, the 97th percentile OBC from Tamil Nadu already has access to a far higher number of seats in Tamil Nadu itself.