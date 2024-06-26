Social media addiction is about pleasures of the hunt
Summary
- The US surgeon general wants warning labels for this risk, but only human behavioural insights can give us a real solution. Thankfully, we have many scientific studies on addiction to learn from.
Vivek Murthy, surgeon general of the United States, recently proposed that all social media platforms should carry a warning that it could harm the mental health of teenagers. A similar proposal by the surgeon general that all cigarette packages carry a warning that smoking “may be hazardous to your health" is what kickstarted efforts to tackle this addiction. Will the surgeon general’s warning about social media addiction bear fruit?