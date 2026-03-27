When it comes to punishments levied against Meta and Google over the years, $6 million for claims that their apps were addictive and caused a mental health crisis might not seem like much. The amount, which a Los Angeles jury on Wednesday ordered to be paid to a 20-year-old woman known as Kaley G.M., is a mere pittance when compared with a $5 billion fine from the Federal Trade Commission for Meta or a $3.5 billion penalty for Google from the European Union.
Social media addiction: Can a judicial verdict make Meta, Google and others change their game?
SummaryA $6 million verdict may look trivial for Big Tech, but its implications are anything but. By focusing on addiction through product design, this case exposes social media businesses to a flood of lawsuits. Will it force a big rethink? That’s the big question.
When it comes to punishments levied against Meta and Google over the years, $6 million for claims that their apps were addictive and caused a mental health crisis might not seem like much. The amount, which a Los Angeles jury on Wednesday ordered to be paid to a 20-year-old woman known as Kaley G.M., is a mere pittance when compared with a $5 billion fine from the Federal Trade Commission for Meta or a $3.5 billion penalty for Google from the European Union.
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