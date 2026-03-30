In an age of unprecedented tech evolution, the law can easily fall behind the curve; all too often, legislation fails to keep pace. Yet, precedents matter. Last week, a jury in the US held Google and Meta liable for social-media platforms designed to be addictive, thus exposing underage users to health risks they left unflagged.
Social media addiction: Why the Google-Meta ruling is a warning shot for Big Tech and AI developers
SummaryA judicial verdict in America on the harms of addictive-by-design social media spotlights the menace of rash digital innovation just as AI-guided warfare raises global risks skyhigh. Think of autonomous weapons in rogue hands.
In an age of unprecedented tech evolution, the law can easily fall behind the curve; all too often, legislation fails to keep pace. Yet, precedents matter. Last week, a jury in the US held Google and Meta liable for social-media platforms designed to be addictive, thus exposing underage users to health risks they left unflagged.
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