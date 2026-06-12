We need to talk about age gates—and yes, India’s children do need adult intervention online

It is a question that has dogged the nation’s collective conscience for years: should India restrict social-media access to protect children? As a global push gathers pace for restrictions on digital platforms that let users interact and share content, we will no longer be able to brush this policy idea under the carpet.
It is a question that has dogged the nation’s collective conscience for years: should India restrict social-media access to protect children? As a global push gathers pace for restrictions on digital platforms that let users interact and share content, we will no longer be able to brush this policy idea under the carpet.
Less than six months after Australia became the first to ban children aged under 16 from accessing social media, Canada and the UK are set to join the list of countries that have either imposed age gates or are considering them.
Less than six months after Australia became the first to ban children aged under 16 from accessing social media, Canada and the UK are set to join the list of countries that have either imposed age gates or are considering them.
Perhaps Indian states can be left to frame their own rules, as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have done. But there may be merit in devising a national framework that would apply uniformly across the country.
Critics may see this as a pointless endeavour, another example of centralization of power, an identity-linking exercise that would expose all users to privacy risks, and so on. But given what is at stake, chances are we will see greater unanimity on an age gate today than before.
The problem is there is little evidence so far that such curbs serve the purpose for which they are designed, while the benefits of access to social media are clear. It enables learning and communication, democratizes education and could give young people a useful sense of belonging.
On the flip side, it exposes children to risks such as cyber-bullying, intimidation, online sexual abuse and other crimes, and can pose a serious risk to mental health, especially since the record now shows that these platforms can be addictive.
How can a country balance the trade-off between the pros and cons of access to social media?
Barring the under-age from such platforms is no substitute for making them safe in the first place, as noted by the UN human rights office, which recently issued a 10-point framework urging governments and tech companies to go “further and faster” to protect children online.
Late last month, Volker Türk, UN high commissioner for human rights, observed that the dangers kids face in digital spaces—from addictive design features to privacy violations—were not inevitable but the result of commercial choices made by companies that own these platforms.
It is unrealistic, however, to expect that platform owners will forsake profits for the greater common good. Not unless there is concerted pressure from governments worldwide.
Till that happens and businesses are forced to reform, should policymakers merely sit it out? Or do they have a responsibility to do what can be done, even if it means placing curbs that they know would be imperfect at best?
In the Economic Survey presented this January to Parliament, chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran made a robust case for age-based limits on access to social media platforms, calling them “predatory” in their approach to keeping users online.
However, we have not seen much progress in this direction. Sure, an age gate would be a challenge to implement, but it can be done. Technology experts suggest the use of age tokens drawn from India’s Aadhaar database as entry passes that dissolve after use and keep privacy concerns at bay.
Whatever the proposal, we will have to take a call on this matter. In pursuit of an elusive ideal solution, should we let the best become an enemy of the good? Or should we also mandate a minimum age, as some countries have done, and do our utmost to enforce it? Increasingly, the latter seems the least bad option.