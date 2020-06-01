Opinion | Social media cannot go unregulated anymore

At one end of the spectrum, some argue that it is better to let such platforms operate as mere carriers that are distinct from publishers, and let what is posted be considered the user’s own expression. If this approach is adopted, regulating content would be difficult and an unacceptable status quo would prevail. The limits of such a hands-off approach are being witnessed in the US, where public pressure has made apps make editorial interventions and the White House has responded by trying to expose them directly to lawsuits for what gets posted. So, at the other end of the argument are those who would have these organizations treated on par with content generators, to be held liable for all that they allow online—or “publish". Given the sheer volume of traffic on popular apps, it would be hard for them to keep watch. Earlier, the Indian government had sought to frame draft guidelines for content moderation, with the use of Artificial Intelligence recommended for the purpose. This may work to some extent, but algorithms cannot be expected to sniff out every post designed to offend sensibilities or instigate violence. There are other complexities. Much of India’s traffic is on WhatsApp, which is encrypted as part of its promise to users. Chats cannot be pried into. In contrast, Twitter’s tweets go out openly, so it can be monitored.