Legislation is not a panacea for societal problems | Mint

Legislation is not a panacea for societal problems
Summary
- Laws cannot solve all problems. We have laws on the right to food and the right to education, but that does not mean that no one in the country goes hungry or that everyone gets access to education
Australia has become the first country in the world to try and formally legislate a solution to the problem of social media’s impact on children. Earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would pass a law mandating a minimum age for accessing social media later this year. While the minimum age is yet to be determined, Albanese indicated that the line will be drawn between 14 and 16 years of age.