The ethical quicksand of filming people without their consent
Summary
- The social cost of social media virality is a growing concern among digital natives today. It raises questions about consent, dignity and ownership of one’s image. Steps must be taken to balance the quest for social media content with respect for personal boundaries.
I have long pursued the genre of street photography as an amateur photographer. Lately, though, I am increasingly uneasy about the ethics of taking people’s photographs in public places, especially if I intend to post my work online. Though my work does not extend to video, I feel that I must give up street photography.