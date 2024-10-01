It’s the end of a free run for social media influencers
Summary
- In the context of today’s digital landscape, where misinformation on brands can spread like wildfire and ‘de-influencers’ have audiences, a court has ruled that social media influencers cannot go scot-free for the content they produce. As truth seekers, though, there is much good they could achieve.
In recent years, social media influencers have emerged as powerful voices in the marketplace, capable of shaping consumer opinions and driving trends. However, a recent court ruling serves as a crucial reminder that being a social media influencer is not a licence to operate without accountability or responsibility.