It’s the end of a free run for social media influencers

In its ruling, the court emphasized that social media influencers cannot have a free run without accountability. The court stated that “a social media influencer like the defendant cannot express and/or advocate his ideas/opinions freely without any substantive basis and/or backing and is expected to be sensible, prudent, careful, cautious, and pragmatic instead of being unwise and reckless, especially in today’s age when media is a powerful tool having an influence over all humanity."