Social media platforms have an out-of-Africa problem

I am told that these centres in the US have now been shut down, but it appears that Big Tech and its outsourcing providers have now just offshored this trauma-tinged work to a different part of the world. A Wired magazine report (bit.ly/3pSKwUJ) makes note of this by citing a recent ruling from a Kenyan court. It states: “A court in Kenya issued a landmark ruling against Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram. The US tech giant was, the court ruled, the ‘true employer’ of the hundreds of people employed in Nairobi as moderators on its platforms, trawling through posts and images to filter out violence, hate speech and other shocking content. That means Meta can be sued in Kenya for labor rights violations, even though moderators are technically employed by a third-party contractor." This report also claims that the magazine has access to TikTok’s internal documents that were leaked to a non-governmental organization named Foxglove Legal.