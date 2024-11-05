Opinion
Online privacy: Is staying offline the only way to fully secure it?
Summary
- While we think of privacy as an individual right, our data protection laws can’t adequately secure it on digital networks. We needn’t go so far as to disengage from social media, but must remember that everything we put on the internet could go public.
I remember an audience member once asked Justice B.N. Srikrishna a pointed question about privacy in the context of social media at one of the public consultations held in relation to his report on data protection.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more