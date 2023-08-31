Social networks aren’t social any longer, nor even networks really3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Threads began as Twitter’s public square challenger but has turned into just another publicity hall
Two bolts of lightning struck the tech world in the last nine months. The first one came out of nowhere on 30 November 2022, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT rocketing to a million users in five days and 100 million in two months. No sooner had the world let out its collective breath, the second bolt thundered in on 5 July 2023, obliterating ChatGPT’s record, with Meta’s social media app warping past the 100 million download mark in just five days. Admittedly, Threads had an unfair advantage, it had a 2.3 billion strong user launchpad in the form of Instagram, and all it had to do was get less than 5% of Insta users to sign up for Threads. Irrespective, it was a striking debut, and Threads seemed poised to overpower Twitter, now renamed X, in the social media cage fight. Zuckerberg had chosen his moment well; users were clamouring for an alternative to Twitter, and Musk also seemed to be doing everything to destroy his new company: renaming it an unwelcome X, laying off almost 75% of the work force, and also antagonizing its users as well as advertisers, both of which are the life blood of any social network.