Social opinion remains a barrier for entrepreneurship in India

Is India better on this aspect in 2024 than it was in the late 90s? The answer is an unequivocal ‘yes.’ If an aspiring student entrepreneur at IIT Bombay in the late 90s time-travels to the campus today, the person will not be able to recognize it. It has a vibrant incubator, a school of entrepreneurship offering a variety of courses, innovation centres, tinkering labs and a large number of role models. There are also government and private-sector funding opportunities. All this in a country buzzing with aspirations of hosting the world’s most valuable startup ecosystem. An expert consensus at the highest levels of government, academia and industry seems to be largely pro-entrepreneurship today. Leaders are incentivizing entrepreneurial explorations and trying to make them less risky. For example, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, announced that it will allow students and faculty members who want to launch their own ventures to take a break of up to a year. If their ventures fail, students can resume their education and faculty members can return to their academic positions. Social-opinion-driven barriers for entrepreneurship have been significantly lowered in several places and the results are visible. India has created the world’s third largest startup ecosystem in a relatively short span of time.