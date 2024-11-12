Opinion
Social security for gig workers must aim for a balance of flexibility
Sanjay Chadha 4 min read 12 Nov 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- India’s Code on Social Security 2020 holds the promise of delivering social security for gig workers in an equitable manner, but its success will depend on key details like eligibility criteria, platform contributions and effective Centre-state coordination to extend coverage.
With the rising share of gig employment in India’s labour market, the welfare of gig workers who make home deliveries for e-commerce platforms has been gaining political attention.
