Social stock exchanges offer us a chance to invest in our future

The SSE seeks to give the NPO sector transparency by mandating increased financial, social and governance reporting. While this in itself is a good aim, mechanisms that are dependent on information risk leaving out smaller NPOs from the SSE’s ambit. It also risks alienating organizations whose effort and/or impact may not be amenable to adequate data-capture. For instance, NPOs involved in environmental justice, digital rights or other areas where the existing systems and processes are stacked against them. The working group’s proposals ask that NPOs furnish “more refined statements of intent, more rigorous assessments of the social impact, shift towards outcomes-oriented measurement, granular disclosures of governance mechanisms and financial operations". It notes that “difficulties of measuring outcomes have, in practice, been overcome to some extent by funding platforms such as GiveIndia and GuideStar". It also places emphasis on the role of social auditors for the “independent verification of such reporting". While the SSE technical group lays down protocols for social auditors, the worry is that middlemen agencies might emerge. Such agencies may gain unchecked influence over the SSE-NPO-donor ecosystem, given the proposals’ inadequacy of regulatory checks and balances. This could go against the spirit of the idea.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}