End soft patriarchy: Why assume women won’t put their careers first?
Soft patriarchy is not harsh and obvious, which makes it harder to call out. It often takes the form of feigned empathy for women assumed to have duties dictated by gender that must be fulfilled. Society needs to understand that not every working woman is looking for a family-career balance.
I was part of a panel discussion in 2023 on how India Inc is testing out different retention tools. The pros and cons of work-from-home came up in our discussion. I pointed out that one needs to be cognizant of the reality that being ‘seen’ at the workplace carries more weight than one may realize, especially for women.