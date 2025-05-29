End soft patriarchy: Why assume women won’t put their careers first?

A McKinsey & Company study released in May points out that women’s representation in India Inc stalls at the starting line: “It is low at the entry level (33%) and drops sharply at the move up to manager (24%) before somewhat levelling out." The data gets suffocating for those battling for more women in the workforce. “A man at the entry level is 2.4 times more likely to be promoted to a managerial position than a woman in the same role. At the same time, women are 1.3 times more likely to leave their positions than men at this stage," states the study, titled ‘Women in the Workplace.’