SoftBank’s deep red

Japanese investment giant SoftBank has posted a jaw-dropping $23.4 billion loss for the April-June quarter. Its Vision Fund investments alone are reported to have contributed $17 billion to it. A fall in the market value of Alibaba and a weak yen hurt. SoftBank is one of the biggest investors in Indian startups, with stakes in many big names, including Flipkart, Zeta and Meesho. Our startup ecosystem has abuzz, but SoftBank’s poor earnings raise concerns over what path it might chalk out to survive tightening financial conditions. Recently, troubles at SoftBank gave wind to a rumour of merger talks sponsored by it between Uber and Ola, as the venture funder was thought to own slices of both and needed to see its portfolio value rise wherever possible. The cab-hailing duo denied any such plan, and SoftBank said on Monday that it had sold all Uber shares, but the episode revealed apprehensions of what could lie in store as the funder struggles. Other global funders like Tiger and Sequoia face erosion in startup valuations too but are not in the same boat as their Tokyo-based rival, which saw a few bets push it into turbulence even before easy money policies began to be withdrawn.

