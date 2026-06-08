Solar parking lots are a great idea on paper—but here’s why they cannot help all that much

If only we could get reliable, cheap, clean energy without annoying anyone anywhere. South Korea and France think they have the solution. But don’t get too excited about it. The idea is to put our new power generation infrastructure in places that we already dislike. Car parks seem like the perfect solution.
The government of President Lee Jae Myung promises to make erecting solar panels on parking lots a central plank of its plan to reduce South Korea’s dependence on imported fossil fuels—a troubling vulnerability after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Since November, all but the smallest public parking lots have been ordered to install canopies to provide shade for vehicles plus generation for the grid. That is a key part of his proposal to build 44.2GWof solar on urban land, plus another 12GW on utility-scale sites, by 2030.