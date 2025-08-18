Round-the-clock clean power is waiting to play the game-changer
Clean and reliable renewable energy at gigawatt scale is closer than ever before, but we need policy support to exploit its potential. An especially impressive aspect of solar-plus-storage systems is that they’re free of cost escalation once installed.
India stands at a pivotal moment, poised to translate its renewable energy achievements into broader economic gains. Our recent study, backed by market developments, demonstrates that solar-plus-storage systems in India now deliver reliable, round-the-clock electricity at costs competitive with new coal plants. These systems offer fixed prices for 25 years, rapid deployment and near-zero emissions, effectively meeting urgent industrial demands and advancing national clean-energy commitments.