Round-the-clock clean power is waiting to play the game-changer

India’s rapidly growing demand for air-conditioning, artificial intelligence and data centres requires reliable power. Tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman have identified electricity access as a critical constraint in the global AI race. Gigawatt-scale solar-plus-storage systems can be deployed in less than two years—much faster than new coal or gas plants. With one of the world’s largest and most agile grids, India is well-placed to meet rising demand via this pathway.