Climate foresight: Why India must invest in solar radiation modification research
We need knowledge to shape a climate debate that might shift to the idea of cooling the planet by reflecting a fraction of sunlight back into space.
India is on the front-line of climate change. Unpredictable rainfall, rising temperatures, stressed groundwater tables and inconsistent crop yields are everyday realities for millions of us. The world is rightly accelerating the adoption of renewable energy, driving energy efficiency, investing in adaptation and exploring carbon removal. But even with all this, the graph of global emissions is not bending downwards anywhere near fast enough for us to avert increasingly severe impacts.