Opinion
Global solidarity taxes: A climate idea whose time has come
Summary
- A policy of solidarity levies could ensure that polluters everywhere bear a fair share of the clean-up burden and a portion of collections go to developing countries in need of climate support. Let’s mobilize funds and tackle climate challenges collectively with an optimal fiscal plan.
From Bridgetown to Nairobi to Paris, no country is immune to the worsening effects of the climate crisis. With each passing year, we witness more climate-related destruction.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more