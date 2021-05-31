Great leaders cannot escape testing times. Though they might manage multiple challenges during their careers, there are usually one or two big crises that end up defining them and their legacies. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will it be the covid pandemic of 2020-2021?

In an India ravaged by a second surge of the novel coronavirus, Modi completed two years of his second term on 30 May. Though the party and its leaders put out their expected roll call of achievements, celebrations and congratulations, the ceremonials were muted, sans fanfare. And rightly so. Yes, the worst might be over, what with the declining infection and death rates, but the question on everyone’s mind is whether the Prime Minister’s image has suffered irreversible damage or whether he will emerge stronger after weathering this storm.

No wonder, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) went into a huddle on 23 May, worrying about their prospects in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections coming up next year. There is little doubt that success in that state is crucial to retaining power at the Centre. Rumours are rife that a major ministerial and administrative rejig is on the cards to contain the political fallout of the pandemic.

While state elections often go in different ways than national polls, the BJP simply cannot afford to lose in UP. The BJP’s dominance in India’s biggest and most populous state, which is also the Hindi heartland from which the party derives much of its support, is imperative if it is to retain its pole position at the Centre.

The BJP’s so-called loss in West Bengal is of much less consequence. It is, in fact, a victory of sorts, considering that the BJP, for the first time in the history of that state, is the principal opposition party now. The elephant in the room, so to speak, is UP. But, to mix metaphors, has the elephant caught corona? And, if so, how to cure and restore it to health? Especially given that elephants have long memories.

Leadership is at the heart of any damage control or course correction for the ruling dispensation. Modi has so far donned the mantle of the solitary, heroic leader, centralizing power and authority, taking risks, leading by example, almost taking on the electoral mandate of single-handedly transforming India.

But the “once in a century pandemic" has exposed the dysfunctional underbelly of the Indian republic, both at the Centre and in states. Healthcare systems utterly inadequate to cope with the crisis now lie crippled. India’s vaccination drive, too, has lost steam, owing to severe shortages and possible miscalculations of actual requirements.

Despite valiant counter-measures by the central government on all available fronts, the scale of the human tragedy in India has been catastrophic. The huge losses in terms of both lives and livelihood cannot simply be glossed over, despite all efforts to reshape the narrative and steer it away from electoral impairments. The opposition, moreover, is unrelenting. In addition, the Modi administration has come under scathing attack in the international and domestic press.

What is the way out? For this, we must turn to the unexpected but overwhelmingly powerful surge of people’s own intervention. Where the government failed or was unable to discharge its duties, society stepped up. Both organized sectors of civil society and spontaneous surges of support from common people were evident in numerous and unanticipated ways. The resilience of India was, once again, demonstrated in myriad ways.

Whether it was supplying oxygen, ambulances, beds, medicines, food, shelter, clothing or even financial succour to the needy and desperate, it is the people of India who helped and took care of one another. What is more, there were those who healed, nursed, or catered to the afflicted even at the cost of their own lives. In the end, when death was inevitable, a host of unlikely champions stepped in to cremate or bury the innumerable dead without seeking money.

What, then, is the great leadership lesson of the pandemic? As former chief executive officer of Danone North America, and business coach Lorna Davis puts it, “We don’t need heroes. We need radical interdependence, which is just another way of saying we need each other" (bit.ly/3p68zKS). Davis argues that “in a world as complex and interconnected as the one we live in, the idea that one person has the answer is ludicrous. It’s not only ineffective, it’s dangerous, because it leads us to believe that it’s been solved by that hero, and we have no role."

True, a leader is a symbol, an example, a guiding light, a source of inspiration, a rallying force. Great leaders channelize the aspirations of the masses, even bringing about extraordinary transformations. However, such singular, messianic or avataric models of leadership, when mistaken, can lead to massive human suffering and devastation. In electoral democracies such as India, strongmen—and women—fall as swiftly from favour as they rise meteorically. Once trust is lost, the citizenry can be brutal and unforgiving in turning its back on a once-adored idol.

A great leader is much more than a person or even a personality. Rather, leadership is a presence, a force, an energy that permeates the entire body-politic, like the life blood or vital spirit of a nation. If Narendra Modi aspires to be such a leader, he should not be afraid to ask for help, to show his vulnerabilities, even to admit that he is wrong occasionally.

For, legacy building, teamwork and good advice are as important as messianic heroism. Sometimes, being a hero may even become an obstacle to solving a problem or just getting a job done.

Makarand R. Paranjape is director, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla. These are the author’s personal views

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.