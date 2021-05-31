Solitary colossus or team leader: Modi 2.0’s third-year challenge

What, then, is the great leadership lesson of the pandemic? As former chief executive officer of Danone North America, and business coach Lorna Davis puts it, “We don’t need heroes. We need radical interdependence, which is just another way of saying we need each other" (bit.ly/3p68zKS). Davis argues that “in a world as complex and interconnected as the one we live in, the idea that one person has the answer is ludicrous. It’s not only ineffective, it’s dangerous, because it leads us to believe that it’s been solved by that hero, and we have no role."